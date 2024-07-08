ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.69.

NYSE:COP traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.21. 4,196,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,622,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $102.75 and a 52-week high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.8% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,232 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 22.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

