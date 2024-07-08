Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.82 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,006 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $895,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 463.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 63,811 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 11,408 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,540 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Comcast Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.33. The company had a trading volume of 17,597,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,433,230. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.14. The company has a market capitalization of $146.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.46.
Comcast Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.53.
Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast
In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
