Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.82 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,006 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $895,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 463.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 63,811 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 11,408 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,540 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.33. The company had a trading volume of 17,597,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,433,230. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.14. The company has a market capitalization of $146.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.46.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMCSA

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.