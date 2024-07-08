Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Has $24.69 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 285,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,985 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $24,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.78. 3,238,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,346,523. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.23. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

