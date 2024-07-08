Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Has $324,000 Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 95.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 69,847 shares during the quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

MUB stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.03. 3,393,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,595,628. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.51 and its 200 day moving average is $107.25. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

