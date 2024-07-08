Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Has $899,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VB traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $217.13. The stock had a trading volume of 441,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,044. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $229.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $219.88 and a 200 day moving average of $217.23. The company has a market cap of $53.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

