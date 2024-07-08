Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 2,795 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,496,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,802,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,388 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,399,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,660,000 after purchasing an additional 695,205 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,189,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,198,000 after purchasing an additional 561,600 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,940,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 954,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,914. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.22. The firm has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $84.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

