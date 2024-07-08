Consolidated Planning Corp Purchases Shares of 1,179 Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 92,700.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LANC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 price target on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.75.

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LANC traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $188.44. The stock had a trading volume of 47,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,933. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52 week low of $158.88 and a 52 week high of $215.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 0.37.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.90 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is currently 74.69%.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

