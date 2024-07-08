Consolidated Planning Corp Sells 828 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Consolidated Planning Corp cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 35,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 46,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,701,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $72.18. 2,435,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,801,256. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $80.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

