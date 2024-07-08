Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Given New $320.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

STZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus raised shares of Constellation Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $300.11.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 3.5 %

STZ stock opened at $259.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $227.50 and a 12 month high of $274.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $254.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.34.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 43.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $442,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,031 shares of company stock worth $12,582,321. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Constellation Brands by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Constellation Brands by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,856,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 30.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

