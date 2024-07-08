Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $766.73.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $777.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $870.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $885.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $816.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $747.72. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $524.63 and a 12-month high of $886.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $392.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.87, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

