Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,239 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 33,506 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 2.4% of Haverford Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $227,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 24,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $900,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,578 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $698,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $860.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $766.73.

View Our Latest Report on COST

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST traded down $5.39 on Monday, reaching $880.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,016,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,213. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $525.06 and a twelve month high of $887.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $816.01 and a 200 day moving average of $747.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.25 billion, a PE ratio of 54.63, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.43 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.