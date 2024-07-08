Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ CPIX opened at $1.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.77. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $20.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.23.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 21.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter.
About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; Sancuso, an injection for the treatment of chemotherapy treatment; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.
