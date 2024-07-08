Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 24,202 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 192,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,202 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $35,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $166.52. 3,180,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,641,063. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.70 and a 1 year high of $182.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.58 and its 200 day moving average is $168.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $294.05 billion, a PE ratio of 49.41, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.64.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.07.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

