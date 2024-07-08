Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Argus raised their price objective on Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.09.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In related news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE DG traded up $1.94 on Monday, hitting $130.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,874,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,088. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $173.47. The stock has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.