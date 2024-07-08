Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 4,148 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 415,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,397,000 after purchasing an additional 17,838 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 895,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,757,000 after purchasing an additional 397,606 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 376,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,047,000 after purchasing an additional 53,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5,613.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 172,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after purchasing an additional 169,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PEG traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.59. 1,874,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,842,601. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.59. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $75.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 66.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $95,561.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,500,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.