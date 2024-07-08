Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $4,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $628,855,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,773,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913,933 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,555,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,906,000 after purchasing an additional 794,626 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,338,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,721,000 after buying an additional 494,460 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,409,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,564,000 after buying an additional 403,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Melius started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.33.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Otis Worldwide stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,811,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,509. The company has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $100.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.19.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Insider Activity

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $2,844,803.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.