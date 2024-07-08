Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 112,366.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,737,000 after acquiring an additional 398,900 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 39.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 366,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,633,000 after purchasing an additional 104,161 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 30.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,660,000 after purchasing an additional 82,699 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 283,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,072,000 after purchasing an additional 57,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth about $259,509,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on FICO. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,274.33.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FICO traded down $21.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,530.06. 161,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,046. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,361.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,276.50. The firm has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.45, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.34. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $792.47 and a twelve month high of $1,555.06.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $433.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.94 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total transaction of $9,124,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,638 shares in the company, valued at $14,414,270.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total value of $9,124,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,638 shares in the company, valued at $14,414,270.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,350.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,834,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,014 shares of company stock worth $31,012,918. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

