Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 97 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total value of $24,198,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,908 shares in the company, valued at $56,063,718.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total transaction of $24,198,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,063,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,860 shares in the company, valued at $946,030.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE WST traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $319.98. 390,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,506. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $337.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $359.40. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $310.00 and a 12 month high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.27. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 10.55%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.