Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $11.66 Million Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,561 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $11,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Boston Scientific by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $719,561.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,300.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $719,561.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,300.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $286,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,259 shares of company stock valued at $5,344,014. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $76.11. 4,521,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,216,396. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $111.66 billion, a PE ratio of 64.20, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.40. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $48.35 and a 52-week high of $77.99.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.14.

Read Our Latest Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.