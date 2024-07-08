Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $4.23 Million Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $604,933.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,472.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $604,933.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,472.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $15,425,008.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,960,981.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.17.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.04. 741,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.95 and a 1-year high of $121.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.46. The firm has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Prudential Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

