Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $7.73 Million Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $7,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $959,260,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,563,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in CME Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,589,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,072,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,575 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CME Group by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,858,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,103 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Barclays increased their price target on CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $187.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.90.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME Group stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $194.97. 2,375,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,942,451. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.11 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,290 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,700 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

