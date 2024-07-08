Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 744,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,567 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $13,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $11,554,000. Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in AT&T by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 16,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 250.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 48,091 shares during the period. Retireful LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $1,163,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 46,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $18.81. 23,172,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,566,945. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $134.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.26.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 59.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.73.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

