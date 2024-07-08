Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 1,662 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,819 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Warther Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 147,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,697,000 after purchasing an additional 73,774 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $29,454,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 414.2% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 7,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.40.

Shares of LMT traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $461.76. 445,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,334. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $479.50. The company has a market capitalization of $110.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $465.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $451.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

