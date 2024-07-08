Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $9,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 13.3% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in MercadoLibre by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 139,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,551,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 11.1% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 46.3% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. Barclays upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. New Street Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,881.92.

NASDAQ:MELI traded up $24.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,683.75. 304,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,112. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,639.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,607.09. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,063.02 and a 52-week high of $1,825.00. The company has a market cap of $85.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

