Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 14,281 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,042 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,281 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $83,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Stack Financial Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 51,143 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,300,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 11,522 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 42,033 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $20,794,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,528 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $489.34. 3,405,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,264,385. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $498.46 and its 200 day moving average is $500.42. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $436.38 and a 52 week high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

A number of research firms have commented on UNH. HSBC raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

