Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 7,043 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,043 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $11,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,404,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,836,000 after buying an additional 456,738 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,186,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,181,000 after buying an additional 170,560 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,503,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,121,000 after buying an additional 1,183,890 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $694,985,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,150,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,860,000 after purchasing an additional 30,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $303,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,977,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 6,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total transaction of $1,999,829.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,624 shares in the company, valued at $9,387,253.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $303,576.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,977,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,397 shares of company stock worth $3,921,929. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA traded down $4.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $316.21. 1,343,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,077. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.96 and a 52 week high of $344.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $326.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.22.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $356.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $359.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.53.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

