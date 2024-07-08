Daniel Lesueur Sells 5,208 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) COO Daniel Lesueur sold 5,208 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $32,029.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 155,215 shares in the company, valued at $954,572.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Health Catalyst stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.22. 308,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,267. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.37. The stock has a market cap of $367.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.81.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 35.56% and a negative return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $74.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.81 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,441,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,190,000 after purchasing an additional 78,823 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,754,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,419,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,145,000 after buying an additional 299,139 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth approximately $8,780,000. Finally, Nepsis Inc. increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 1,157,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after acquiring an additional 65,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

