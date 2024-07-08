DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Price Down 25.7% Over Last 7 Days

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. DeepBrain Chain has a total market capitalization of $13.61 million and $333,260.53 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeepBrain Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain (CRYPTO:DBC) is a token. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,428,952,299 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform’s AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.

The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

