Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.42.

DENN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Denny’s from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

In related news, CAO Jay C. Gilmore purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $78,120.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 121,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,187.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Denny’s news, CFO Robert P. Verostek purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $65,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jay C. Gilmore acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $78,120.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 121,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,187.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DENN stock opened at $6.53 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average of $8.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.01. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $12.17.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 63.27% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $109.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Denny’s will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

