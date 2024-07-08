Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,176 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVN. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 1,365.3% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Devon Energy by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 731 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

DVN traded down $0.63 on Monday, reaching $46.40. The company had a trading volume of 7,889,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,292,312. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.26 and a 200-day moving average of $47.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.07. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $55.09.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.79%.

In other news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DVN. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.35.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

