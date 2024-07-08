Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.88.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DBM. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.75 to C$9.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

DBM stock opened at C$6.70 on Wednesday. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12 month low of C$6.08 and a 12 month high of C$8.64. The firm has a market cap of C$583.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$602.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$665.05 million. Doman Building Materials Group had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 3.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.744877 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

In other news, Senior Officer James Salter Code bought 6,500 shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,970.00. In other news, Director Amar Doman purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$434,172.00. Also, Senior Officer James Salter Code purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,970.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 150,000 shares of company stock worth $1,078,857. Corporate insiders own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

