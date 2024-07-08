Drax Group (LON:DRX) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Drax Group (LON:DRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, Citigroup reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 434 ($5.49) target price on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.
Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.
