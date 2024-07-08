Drax Group (LON:DRX) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Drax Group (LON:DRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 434 ($5.49) target price on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

LON DRX opened at GBX 548 ($6.93) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.72. The firm has a market cap of £2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 394.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 520.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 495.80. Drax Group has a 52 week low of GBX 395.20 ($5.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 637.60 ($8.06).

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

