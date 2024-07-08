ELIS Price Reaches $0.0400 on Exchanges (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $8.00 million and $234,653.75 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can now be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ELIS has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00012581 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00009205 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001098 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,590.38 or 1.00006345 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00011872 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006610 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00069133 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.03649417 USD and is down -2.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $40.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

