Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.57.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ENR shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Energizer from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Energizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Energizer from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Energizer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,298,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,930,000 after buying an additional 1,126,158 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,559,000. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,174,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Energizer by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 379,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after purchasing an additional 153,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at $3,629,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $29.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.69. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.10 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 119.16% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.84%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

