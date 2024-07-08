Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,952 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984,562 shares in the company, valued at $251,106,629.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,106,629.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.69, for a total transaction of $2,093,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,391,108.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 349,526 shares of company stock valued at $43,721,225. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 5.8 %

NASDAQ ENPH traded up $5.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,534,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,097,105. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 53.47, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.08. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $192.22.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $263.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.06 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 31.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $159.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. HSBC raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $141.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.45.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

