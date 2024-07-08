EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$104.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on EQB from C$102.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank increased their target price on EQB from C$111.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TD Securities increased their target price on EQB from C$98.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd. CIBC increased their target price on EQB from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on EQB from C$107.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

EQB stock opened at C$94.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$87.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$87.78. EQB has a 52 week low of C$66.41 and a 52 week high of C$97.64.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C$2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.71 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$316.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$300.40 million. EQB had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 39.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that EQB will post 11.5759669 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. EQB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.05%.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

