Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 8th (AB, ACM, ALGT, ALLY, AMBP, AMG, AMP, AOS, APAM, APO)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, July 8th:

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $39.00 to $37.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $96.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $87.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $45.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $4.50 to $4.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $198.00 to $201.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $460.00 to $470.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $73.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $42.00 to $37.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $146.00 to $147.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $176.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $168.00 to $158.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $230.00 to $241.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $265.00 to $280.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $268.00.

Ball (NYSE:BALL) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $73.00 to $66.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $15.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $95.00 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $25.50 to $23.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $70.00 to $60.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $974.00 to $969.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$43.00 to C$46.00.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $97.00 to $94.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $114.00 to $125.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $1.50 to $2.00. Craig Hallum currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $33.00 to $31.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $102.00 to $94.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $115.00 to $102.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $45.00 to $41.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$182.00 to C$189.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $30.00 to $31.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $88.50 to $89.06. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$118.00 to C$122.00.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $35.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.50 to $8.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $145.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $43.00 to $44.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $117.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $47.00 to $42.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $86.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $32.00 to $31.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $36.00 to $34.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$19.50 to C$23.00.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $40.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $168.00 to $187.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $31.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $150.00 to $140.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $46.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $50.00 to $48.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $367.00 to $376.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $53.00 to $60.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $27.00 to $30.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $70.00 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO) had its price target lowered by Ventum Financial from C$7.75 to C$7.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $162.00 to $160.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $37.00 to $38.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $157.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) had its target price lowered by Benchmark Co. from $30.00 to $27.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $258.00 to $261.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $40.00 to $38.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $271.00 to $279.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $32.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $20.00 to $15.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $19.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $456.00 to $469.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $86.00 to $85.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $593.00 to $625.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $88.00 to $95.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $7.00 to $6.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $17.00 to $15.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target trimmed by Sanford C. Bernstein from $288.00 to $285.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $120.00 to $150.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) had its target price lowered by Ventum Financial from C$12.50 to C$12.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $174.00 to $168.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $14.00 to $12.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $47.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $16.50 to $15.50. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $75.00 to $68.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $85.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $210.00 to $190.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $92.00 to $82.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $181.00 to $187.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $94.00 to $87.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $118.00 to $121.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $16.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $43.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$77.00 to C$76.00.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $20.00 to $21.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $130.00 to $133.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $33.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $25.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $71.00 to $37.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $44.00 to $43.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $2.80 to $3.80. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $13.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $94.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $109.00 to $112.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $64.00 to $60.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $37.25. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $82.00 to $74.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $84.00 to $81.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$26.00 to C$25.00.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $61.00 to $62.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$80.00 to C$85.00.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) had its price target trimmed by TD Cowen from $44.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $32.00 to $31.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $121.00 to $123.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $28.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $7.00 to $5.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target trimmed by Sanford C. Bernstein from $290.00 to $273.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $300.00 to $370.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $37.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $250.00 to $247.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $34.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $75.00 to $74.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $275.00 to $230.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $68.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $112.00 to $107.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

