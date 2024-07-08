ERC20 (ERC20) Price Tops $0.0456

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0456 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a market cap of $51.47 million and $57.46 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ERC20 has traded down 41.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.04598182 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

