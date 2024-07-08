ERC20 Price Tops $0.0456 on Top Exchanges (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 8th. ERC20 has a market cap of $51.47 million and approximately $55.42 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for $0.0456 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded 34.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00012552 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00009183 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001071 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,201.05 or 0.99941798 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00011988 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006563 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00069172 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.04598182 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

