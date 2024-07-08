Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Trading Down 3.6%

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) fell 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.25 and last traded at $19.29. 295,428 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,211,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.55.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $639.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 11.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,239,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,433,000 after purchasing an additional 449,664 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,594,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,492,000 after acquiring an additional 274,288 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 86,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,425,000. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Evolent Health by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

