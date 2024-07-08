Fei USD Market Cap Tops $15.41 Million (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. In the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fei USD has a market cap of $15.41 million and approximately $119,324.64 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00001675 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fei USD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00012625 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00009200 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001073 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,708.52 or 1.00024366 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00012053 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006628 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00068995 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 16,485,640 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,227,380 tokens. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 16,484,287.32755581 with 16,226,027.49834992 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.93849712 USD and is down -0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $124,142.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.