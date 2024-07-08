Fifth Lane Capital LP Acquires Shares of 10,467 Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Masters Capital Management LLC raised its position in Telos by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,315,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Telos by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,779,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,562,000 after purchasing an additional 81,610 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Telos by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,539,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,848 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Telos by 69.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 614,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 252,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Telos in the fourth quarter valued at $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Telos

In related news, Director Fredrick Schaufeld acquired 84,063 shares of Telos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $263,957.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 339,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Telos news, CEO John B. Wood bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,843,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,062,603.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Fredrick Schaufeld bought 84,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $263,957.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 339,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,067.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 503,610 shares of company stock worth $1,970,882 in the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Telos Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Telos stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.69. The stock had a trading volume of 468,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,973. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Telos Co. has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $5.03.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $29.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 million. Telos had a negative return on equity of 22.69% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Telos Co. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on TLS shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Telos in a report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telos in a research note on Monday, June 24th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Telos from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Telos from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Telos from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

Telos Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

