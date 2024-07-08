Fifth Lane Capital LP Buys Shares of 6,952 Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Sunoco by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sunoco in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:SUN traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.20. The company had a trading volume of 223,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.58. Sunoco LP has a 12-month low of $43.21 and a 12-month high of $64.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Sunoco had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.876 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunoco

In other news, CEO Joseph Kim bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brian A. Hand purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,599,915.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Kim purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 9,500 shares of company stock worth $479,570 over the last ninety days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SUN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sunoco in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays started coverage on Sunoco in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunoco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

