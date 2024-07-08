Fifth Lane Capital LP Invests $151,000 in Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG)

Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Belfer Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $748,000. 29.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hamilton Insurance Group

In other news, Director Alan Neil Patterson bought 21,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $352,109.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,135 shares in the company, valued at $352,109.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Alan Neil Patterson bought 21,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $352,109.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,135 shares in the company, valued at $352,109.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian John Deegan sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $367,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,957 shares in the company, valued at $316,581.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on HG. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Hamilton Insurance Group Stock Up 1.3 %

HG traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.68. The company had a trading volume of 201,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.94. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.74.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $658.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.96 million. Hamilton Insurance Group had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 18.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Hamilton Insurance Group Profile

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

