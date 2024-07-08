Fifth Lane Capital LP Invests $280,000 in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $505,095.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $505,095.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,380,661.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,845,817.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RJF traded down $2.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $117.47. 841,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,530. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $91.67 and a 1-year high of $131.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

