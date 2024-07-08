Fifth Lane Capital LP Makes New $1.86 Million Investment in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 77,752 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,000. Star Bulk Carriers accounts for about 1.6% of Fifth Lane Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Fifth Lane Capital LP owned approximately 0.09% of Star Bulk Carriers as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBLK stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.95. 1,093,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,644. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.57 and a 52 week high of $27.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $259.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.78 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is 135.14%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBLK. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

