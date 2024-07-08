Fifth Lane Capital LP Makes New $56,000 Investment in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP)

Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSP. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the first quarter worth about $2,796,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 26,035.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 352,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 351,480 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 30,746 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Street Properties Stock Performance

NYSE FSP traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $1.55. The stock had a trading volume of 480,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $2.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.13. The stock has a market cap of $160.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.82.

Franklin Street Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

