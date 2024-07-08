Fifth Lane Capital LP Takes $244,000 Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth $586,016,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 4,248.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,459,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,176,000 after buying an additional 2,402,686 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth $83,871,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,038,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,824,342,000 after buying an additional 750,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,558,000 after buying an additional 552,893 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management stock traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,128,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.39 and a 1 year high of $120.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.00.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.33 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 16.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.463 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $3,338,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at $40,002,634.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.08.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

