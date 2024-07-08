FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,444 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2,406.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 59,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,043,000 after acquiring an additional 8,252 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 11,263 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $181.64. The stock had a trading volume of 477,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,432. The company has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.23 and a 1-year high of $187.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.68.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

