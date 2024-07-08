FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,770 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 265.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $164.00. 4,652,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,996,832. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.34. The company has a market cap of $54.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $169.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

